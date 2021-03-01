Classic Equine: Flexion by Legacy Technology, Now in Bell Boots

Protective legwear technology was forever changed with the introduction of the Flexion by Legacy boots. Now that same specialized protection is available in bell boots to safeguard your horse’s heels and hooves.

Flexion technology provides protection without sacrificing flexibility. This creates a flush, secure fit to protect the heels and hooves from over-reach injuries and interference. Specifically, the bell boots offer water-repellant and stain-resistant DynoHyde™ covering and a dense and a shock-absorbing center with jersey lining. Flexion technology on the back panel is UV, impact, and wear resistant. A contoured fit and reinforced double hook-and-loop closures keep the boots in place.

Choose from sizes small, medium, and large for black, white, crimson, blue, and charcoal; extra-large is available in black.

Find these and other trusted Classic Equine products at your favorite authorized retailer. For more information and to locate a dealer nearest you, visit www.ClassicEquine.com.

