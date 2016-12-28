Clark County Event Center – Ridgefield, WA

Don’t miss the Northwest’s premiere equine event featuring an all-new lineup of nationally ranked clinicians and speakers including Richard Winters, Brandi Lyons, Jim Anderson, Ruben Villasenor and Robert Eversole. And of course all your favorites, such as Steve Rother, Jessica Wisdom and Rob Zimmerman will be returning.

Also new this year – Mark Bolender will be building a Mountain Trail Course in the Dr. Jack Giesy Equestrian Arena. Participants can register now for clinics, open riding and competitive challenges. A new Kid’s Corral featuring special performances by Dally & Spanky, dog training tips by Marvin Pierce, and opportunities to meet some of our horses up close will be fun for the whole family. And who doesn’t love the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe—a special performance has been added to Friday night.

Love Horses!! Expo goers will be treated to performances by beautiful horses each day of the Expo. And with even more riders and spectacular horses, the very popular Saturday Night Extravaganza will be bigger and better than ever.

So bring the family, watch a Clinician in action, then meet them in the presentation pen, attend a seminar, shop in the Marketplace for the latest products and nutrition for your equine, stop by the Kid’s Corral, visit the Chuckwagon or catch a fun performance. The 2017 Expo promises three full days of fun activities and education for the horse enthusiast.