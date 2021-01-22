CHA Region 1 Award Nominations still needed

What a year this has been. Even with us not meeting in person as a region this upcoming February, we are still selecting our Region 1 School Horse and Instructor of the Year Awards. We need your nominations!

Submissions for nominations has been extended to January 31st, 2021. Please go to our website, (https://www.charegion1.com/ cha-region-1-awards) to download the directions and submission form. For all submissions and questions, please reach out to Jennifer Mayberry at [email protected] com.

We want to continue to recognize the wonderful instructors and horses that make our jobs and organizations shine! We are so proud of Trisha Reed from Region 1 who was selected as the CHA Instructor of the Year for 2020! Let’s continue to have our Region represented at the national level. We are all in this together!!

This article sponsored by: