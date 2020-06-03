CHA Presents Dreamswept Mountain Resort – Escape the Stress of the City and Visit the Mountains

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources.

Dreamswept Mountain Resort is nestled in the Kettle River Range above Lake Roosevelt and welcomes summer guests. A CHA Program Member, Dreamswept receives both horse and human guests. They offer matted stalls or pipe corrals for your horse, and bunkhouse, farmhouse or full hook-up camping options for humans. During clinics and events, they provide great grub out of their commercial kitchen to power up their participants to perform their best! You can host your own events (weddings, reunions, or your own clinic) at their facility or come to one of theirs.

This year the overnight clinics include: July 6-8 Jamboree Vaulting Clinic with space for every level; July 10-12 is the Adult Circus Clinic where participants work on trapeze and many more skills; July 14-16 is the Kid Aerial Clinic; July 24-26 is the Bruce Sandifer workshop to learn Californio horsemanship; August 6-8 is Coming Home Again, an OK Corral series clinic for equine assisted therapy for veterans; August 27-30 is a working equitation workshop and September 26-27 is the Fear and Confidence Clinic with Scott DePaolo.

Visit www.dreamswept.net for more information about Dreamswept Mountain Resort and www.cha-ahse.org to learn more about Certified Horsemanship Association.