CHA Instructor of the Year: Kathy Richardson from Washington

Each year CHA recognizes an outstanding individual that has been nominated by their students to receive recognition for what they do best – teach people to ride and handle horses. The CHA 2021 Instructor of the Year is Kathy Richardson from Roy, Washington.

A mom writes, “Kathy told my daughter, Mackenzie, over and over again that she was good enough and emphasized that it did not matter how she placed in the show as long as she had fun. After Mackenzie’s first video was loaded, we waited, and a week later she messaged us to let Mackenzie know that she took second place and was moving up a level in difficulty. Over the last year we have watched Mackenzie’s self-esteem grow with each competition and with each lesson.

“What has impressed me the most is that no matter how difficult the lesson, Kathy always finds a way to end things on a positive note. I have watched the way that she treats all of her students with dignity and respect. I have talked to many of the other parents and have heard the comments where she has encouraged their children as well. She is consistently looking out for the best interest of her students while pushing them to improve their skills and understand how to relate with the horses they work with.”

Kathy is a CHA Certified Member since 2008. She is very active with American Horse Council’s Time to Ride Program and her program, Rusty Bar Ranch, is an Arabian Horse Discovery Farm as well.

For more information on Certified Horsemanship Association visit www.CHA.horse.

See this article in the January/February 2022 online edition:

This article sponsored by:

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.