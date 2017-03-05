Certified Horsemanship Association Produces More Professional Safety Videos That Can Be Found on YouTube and Uploaded to Your Own Websites

The Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) recently finished five more 3 – 10 minute safety videos that can be added to the many that have been produced so far. They can be found on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/chainstructor or at http://cha-ahse.org/store/pages/212/CHA-Horsemanship-Videos.html

The topics of the new Certified Horsemanship Association videos include:

Showmanship Tips with David Dellin Director of Judges at American Paint Horse Association Long Lining a Horse Safely and Effectively with Mitzi Summers Bit Adjustment for Direct and Leverage Bits with Christy Landwehr Reading Horse Behavior with Dale Rudin Lengthening and Shortening of Strides with Anne Brzezicki

Some of the ones produced in past years are:

How to Introduce Your Horse to Fly Spray Safely – thanks to Pyranha, Inc. Exercises on Horseback to Improve Rider Position How to Safely Introduce Your Horse to a Fly Mask How to Pony a Horse How to Lead Safely How to Safely Paste Deworm Your Horse – thanks to Bimeda Half Seat and Two Point Explained How to Safely Hold Your Horse for the Vet or Farrier Walking Lines in a Jump Course to Figure Out Correct Striding How to Safely Adjust Your English Stirrups and Girth While Mounted How to Perform a Safety Tack Check How to Saddle Correctly How to Bridle Safely How to Mount How to Fit a Helmet for Horseback Riding How to Pick a Horse’s Hoof Safely Fitting the Breast Collar and Back Cinch Correctly Fitting Boots – Sports Medicine Boots, Split Boots and Bell Boots Correct Riding Position Martingale Adjustment The Emergency Stop Danger Zones on the Ground The Emergency Dismount Equine Vital Signs and How to Take Them Blanketing Your Horse Horseback Riding Rein Holds – Split rein hold, Romel rein hold, Direct rein hold and more! How to Use a Mounting Block Safely and an Alternate “Leg up” How to Correctly Put On a Rope Halter Catching and Leading a Horse in a Herd How to Put on Polo and Standing Wraps Many more….

“These professional videos were produced by Certified Horsemanship Association for the horse industry and the general public,” says CHA Chief Executive Officer Christy Landwehr. “Please feel free to embed them onto your websites, free of charge, so that we can all help spread the word out about how to have fun safely and effectively with our horses.”

CHA Changes Lives Through Safe Experiences With Horses. The purpose of CHA is to promote excellence in safety and education for the benefit of the horse industry. CHA certifies instructors and trail guides, accredits equestrian facilities, publishes educational manuals, produces educational horsemanship DVDs and hosts regional and international conferences. For more information on the Certified Horsemanship Association and how to host a clinic, become certified or have your facility accredited, please visit www.CHA-ahse.org or call 859-259-3399. To find a certified horseback riding instructor or accredited equine facility near you visit www.CHAinstructors.com.