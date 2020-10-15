Certified Horsemanship Association Online Silent Auction is OPEN

(October 2020) – Certified Horsemanship Association is hosting an Online Silent Auction this year and it is open for bidding now at https://cha.horse/advertise/#donate-silent-auction-items. It is truly an All-Breed, All-Discipline Auction thanks to our wonderful donors!

Please share this event with everyone. Great horse owner supplies, travel, gift baskets, household items, gift certificates, clothing, art, jewelry and much more is up for bid.

The auction will be live from October 15 – November 2, 2020. Any items you win will be shipped to you after the closing of the auction and shipping is included for free. Funds from this auction will go towards CHA Scholarships for those that are in financial need due to hardship to support attendance at a CHA Certification to jump start their careers as a riding instructor or an equine facility manager.

Thank you for your support by bidding on auction items. And a huge thanks to our supporters who donated items to the CHA Auction!

CHA Instructors Change Lives Through Safe Experiences with Horses. The purpose of CHA is to promote excellence in safety and education for the benefit of the horse industry. CHA certifies instructors and trail guides, accredits equestrian facilities, publishes educational manuals, has an educational horsemanship streaming video channel, and hosts regional and international conferences. For more information on the largest certifying body of riding instructors and barn managers in North America, Certified Horsemanship Association, please visit www.CHA.horse or call 859-259-3399. To find a certified equine professional or accredited equine facility near you, visit www.CHA.horse .