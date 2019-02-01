Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) Chief Executive Joins IEA Board of Directors

January 31, 2019 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is pleased to announce the addition of Christy Landwehr, Chief Executive Officer of the Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) to the IEA Board of Directors.

“I am excited to be on the IEA Board of Directors,” says Landwehr. “What a great association to grow our equine industry and get middle school and high school youth excited about horses and showing, without having to own their own horse when first starting off. IEA also believes in multi-breed and multi-discipline, as does the Certified Horsemanship Association, and they are truly an entry level place for those to join our industry and start their horse journey.”

About Christy Landwehr

Christy Landwehr has been active in the horse industry for over 30 years. Hunter/jumper, dressage, side saddle, western pleasure, hunter pleasure, barrel racing, endurance riding and saddle seat equitation are just some of the disciplines Christy has competed in at the local, regional and national levels in multiple breeds. She has been teaching children and adults how to ride for over 25 years. Christy is a Master Level Riding Instructor and Equine Facility Manager through the Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) and has taught students in 4-H and Pony Club. She is a Past President of the American Youth Horse Council (AYHC). She also founded, competed on and coached the University of Colorado at Boulder Intercollegiate Horse Show Association equestrian team. Christy is an AQHA and APHA Professional Horseman and on the AQHA National Marketing Committee. Christy is also on the Colorado State University Equine Sciences Advisory Council. She teaches Effective Presentations for the Community College of Aurora and she is a strategic business consultant.



With an undergraduate degree in public relations and speech communication from California State University Fullerton and a graduate degree in mass communication and journalism from University of Colorado at Boulder, Christy has vast experience in marketing and business. She was the Sponsorship and Youth Programs Manager for the Arabian Horse Association, a trainer for Skill Path Seminars, and the Development Director for The Urban Farm that works with at-risk youth in Denver. Currently, she is the Chief Executive Officer for the Certified Horsemanship Association, a non-profit 501(c)3 association whose purpose is to promote excellence in safety throughout the equine industry. She is also a clinic instructor and site accreditor for the organization. Christy has spoken at numerous equine events throughout her career including: Arabian Horse Association Convention in Tulsa, Back Country Horsemen National Convention in SD, Taking the Reins in WI, Equine Affaire in CA, OH and MA, Horse Expo in Pomona and Sacramento, CA, American Hippotherapy Association in TX, Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship in CO and VA, Mane Event in Alberta, AQHA Convention in TX and Las Vegas, American Camp Association in San Diego, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville and Orlando and many others.

Landwehr joins the IEA board along with these current members:

Nancy Kohler-Cunningham (President) – Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) Coach, Trainer, and owner of The Willows Farm

Katie Schaaf (President Elect) – United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) and United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Certified Judge and owner of Oriana Stables

Amanda Garner (Secretary) – IEA Coach, Steward, Judge, and Trainer at Epiphany Farm

Tammy Hurd-Harvey (Treasurer) – Certified Public Accountant and IEA Parent

Nancy Arledge – IEA Coach, Past IEA Board President, and owner of Paddock Stables

Timothy J. Boone – IEA Co-Founder, Equestrian and retired Attorney

Gary Carpenter – Commissioner and CEO of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA)

Leah Holland Fiorentino – Executive Director of the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA)

Ollie Griffith – IEA Co-Founder, IHSA Coach, and Owner/Trainer of Autumn Rose Farm