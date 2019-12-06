Celebrating our 10th Annual Washington State Horse Expo at the Clark County Event Center March 6 – 7 – 8!

Love Horses? Come Experience live demonstrations, seminars, an expansive Marketplace,

the Saturday Night Extravaganza and much more!

RIDGEFIELD, WA – The 10th Annual Washington State Horse Expo is upon us! This is the one of the top equine events in the Northwest that attracts thousands of horse enthusiasts from all over the Western United States. Every year the Horse Expo features national experts, amazing first-class entertainment, premier vendors, plenty of shopping, and kid-friendly activities; It’s the horse enthusiast’s event of the year! The Annual Washington State Horse Expo will be held at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds this March 6 – 7 – 8.

Meet the Clinicians featured at this year’s Horse Expo :

See the nationally ranked Clinicians and equine celebrities in action at the Washington State Horse Expo. Meet them in the presentation pen or attend a seminar hosted by one of our speakers. There is something for everyone at the 2020 Horse Expo!

Stacy Westfall will be headlining the 2020 Washington State Horse Expo! “I’m Stacy Westfall. I’ve loved horses as long as I can remember and I’ve followed that passion all my life. My mission is to share both what I’ve learned about horses, and what horses have taught me about life. Many people feel stuck when training their own horse. I teach people to understand the ‘why’ as well as the action steps for creating clear, confident communication with their horse….which leads to better results.”

A fan favorite: Steve Rother is back once again! Steve Rother is one of the country’s top horsemanship clinicians. He has travelled across the country over the span of multiple decades building his knowledge of horses and finding ways to impart that wisdom to the hundreds of people who look to him for guidance each year. Steve has created many horsemanship programs that help any horse and rider build their confidence together. His Excel with Horses program has helped people create stronger relationships with their horses and gives people the tools they need to work through any problem they may encounter. The methods he uses and teaches work for all breeds, within all disciplines, and he is dedicated to helping every rider, no matter their level of experience, get the partnership that they truly want with their horse.

For the 2nd year in a row, Evan Bonner will be back with us to celebrate our 10th annual Horse Expo. Evan was born and raised on a small farm in Port Orchard, Washington and grew up with horses always in his life. It was when he was a young teen that he stumbled upon great horsemen like Pat Parelli and Buck Brannaman and he knew that he had to chase horsemanship. Today, Evan spends most days riding horses for clients and conducting weekend horsemanship clinics for the public both offsite and at his and his wife’s facility, the Olympic Glen Arena, located in Port Orchard, Washington. Evan teaches the mechanics of proper riding and operating a horse, but he also teaches people what it means to get the ‘feel’ of a horse.

Robert Eversole, “The Trail Meister,” owns www.TrailMeister.com, the largest database of horse riding and camping areas in the U.S. with free trail and trailhead information, trail maps, and much more to help horse enthusiasts experience the joys of trail riding. Robert is a registered riding instructor with PATH International, a mounted search and rescue team member, and a U.S. Marine who has served on the board of the Backcountry Horsemen of Washington (BCHW). The Trail Meister, himself, resides near Spokane, WA and teaches land navigation to a wide variety of outdoor groups across the nation.

More entertainment at the Washington State Horse Expo!

Spectators will be treated to amazing performances during the 2020 Saturday Night Extravaganza featuring our Clinicians and special guests this Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 7:00pm in the Exhibition Hall. Seating opens at 6:00pm. Admission requires a separate ticket and must be purchased in order to see the Extravaganza . Ticket information coming soon.

Alina Stasik, professional western trick rider, is back for an encore performance after stealing the show in 2019! Alina started western trick riding and stunt riding at the age of seven in her hometown of golden, Colorado. She trained at the Red Top Ranch by Karen Vold, Linda Scholtz, and Mellissa Pfaff. She went pro at the age of fourteen, performing in Rodeos across the country. At the age of 17 she ran away with the circus and changed to the more traditional form of trick riding known as Cossack. She’s also been training in Liberty, Roman riding, and Ballet on Horseback. She has performed across North America in Rodeos and circus shows and theatrical productions, including the world’s largest touring theatrical production “Cavalia’s Odysseo.”

The Esmeralda’s & the Charro School Mendoza will be giving a demonstration of trick roping in the purest Mexican style. Some of these kids have been practicing since 2016 and range from ages 7 to 21. The Charro School Mendoza is patiently taught by Manuel Mendoza.

Latigo N Lace Equestrian Drill Team is located in Battleground, WA and will be returning for the 2020 Horse Expo. This team represents Clark County at competitions and parades throughout Washington and Oregon, and has also established a strong brand nationally, having competed at the Calgary Stampede, Super Ride Drill Team Competition in Texas, Coto Cup Drill Team Competition, Reno Rodeo Drill Team Competition, Oregon State Fair and our local Clark County Fair.

Jennie Fiendish, CVT, VTS (Behavior) is a nationally recognized speaker on animal behavior and training. Jennie is passionate about education and the promotion of scientifically based training principles and the positive impact that they make on the lives of humans and animals.

The Volcano Ridge Mounted Archers, a non-profit Mounted Archery Club, will be at our 10th Anniversary festivities. The Mounted Archers represent a special kind of equestrian here in Brush Prairie, WA. “We take our archery and riding seriously. We have fun, we love to learn, and we live to share this Martial Art; however, the Warriors safety will always be first.”

Be sure to stop by the Kid’s Corral this year! There will be lots of fun, family-oriented events and attractions. This year we will be bringing back the popular “Where’s Pepa?” program. This program features a scavenger hunt where children of all ages can find images of Pepa, a PATH certified therapy horse and “living art project,” throughout our vendor booths and entertainment areas. Stamp cards will be available at the Activity Area (next to the Kid’s Corral). Participating vendor locations in the Exhibition Hall will stamp them when the image of Pepa is found in their booth. Once the card is full they will be able to return it to the activity area and receive a prize!

Internationally known duo Morgan Wagner and Endo, her 17-year old Appaloosa, demonstrate more than riding and liberty – they have mastered the art of teamwork. Endo is completely blind . Due to painful recurrent uveitis, also known as moon blindness, Endo had to have his eyes removed when he was twelve. Initially Endo had one eye removed, but it became obvious that his second eye would have to be removed as well. Knowing this, Morgan began working with him before he was completely blind. She started switching him to voice commands and blindfolding him while asking him to move forward and trust her. Morgan’s training methods worked so well that they began competing in Working Equitation competitions. Now they compete in Master’s Level – which is the highest level achievable.

See The Gypsy Chyx in 2020! This small group of “Gypsy” women has become friends through their common love and passion for the wonderful Gypsy and Drum horse breed. Gypsy and Drum horses are a unique breed in many ways. They are a relatively new breed to our country and were first imported into the United States from the United Kingdom in 1996. See them perform with this exciting breed at the show!

Back Again: Jan Wallace Equine Trail Sports. The Fun begins with an In-Hand Event Obstacle Course Challenge you can enter (or watch)! This course will challenge your skills while showcasing your horse, mule or mini. As you maneuver thru this exciting course, there will be some obstacles that you may have never seen before as well as some of those favorite obstacles. Saturday and Sunday will find you mounted and going thru obstacles that will test your skills and show the talent that you have inspired with your mount. Different obstacles each day and the choice of 3 different levels will add to the fun and adventure that Equine Trail Sports brings to you. We are hoping to sponsor special event on our course on Saturday after we are done, to showcase Local Equine Veterans Programs.

New this year: Working Equitation Speed Contest. More info coming soon.

Vendors Galore!

The Marketplace at the Expo features dozens and dozens of vendors selling products and services for your equine pleasure, plus farm equipment, educational materials, tack, accessories, clothing, home goods, and so much more.

Marketplace Hours (UPDATED): Fri. 11am-7pm • Sat. 9am-*7:30pm • Sun. 10am-4pm

*Saturday Night Showcase: 7pm (Seating begins at 6pm. This is a separately ticketed event. The Equine Marketplace will close down at 7:30pm on Saturday Night)

NEW THIS YEAR: Pets are NOT allowed . Certified Assist Animals, leashed and identified, are permitted. For the safety of the public, the horses and your pets, please do not bring them with you – leave them home where they will be safe. Thank you for your understanding.

RV parking available: $25 per night; limited electrical may be available.

RV parking must be reserved in advance. Please call the Event Center Administration Office: 360-397-6180.

RV parking must be reserved in advance. Please call the Event Center Administration Office: 360-397-6180.

Visit: http://www.clarkcoeventcenter.com for more info

*Ticket Information coming soon.