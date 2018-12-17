Cavallo Names Horse Trainer Emma Massingale as Global Ambassador

Roberts Creek, British Columbia CANADA/ Holsworthy, Devon United Kingdom – December 14, 2018 – Cavallo Horse & Rider (http://Cavallo-Inc.com) names British horse trainer, Emma Massingale as the company’s first-ever global ambassador. Massingale outfits her horses in Cavallo Hoof Boots for her many wilderness rides.

The talented liberty trainer is known for her work with her miniature horses, Ernie and Albert. Massingale (https://EmmaMassingale.com) has been featured in media worldwide and appeared in a documentary produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation. She creates her own video series (“The High Road” and “The Island Project”) to showcase the talents of her herd.

Cavallo Horse & Rider President Carole Herder says Massingale has a spirit that is fueled by a combination of adventure and natural horsemanship. Her understanding of horses “pushes the limits of the past and extends to the unprecedented.” Massingale’s ideals closely match those of Cavallo—focusing on ideas and products that improve the well-being of horses.

“People who dedicate time to making other people happy are winners in my book,” says Herder. “We intend to work with [Massingale] to expose her horsemanship globally—so that all can experience her charm in person.”

Herder continues, “You may have seen the Christmas video that highlights our boots. It exceeded one million views. I couldn’t believe what [Massingale] accomplished with that video—a sweet little mini horse tucked himself into bed at night after taking pen-in-mouth to write his wish list for Santa! Her talent and communication skills created this fun and touching vignette.” Visit http://bit.ly/CavalloChristmas to watch the video.

Massingale is excited to work with Cavallo. She shares the story of choosing to use Cavallo Boots to help her horses during her many adventures.

“My journey into the world of barefoot was a tentative one,” Massingale says. “I knew I liked the idea of having my horses without shoes, but was really worried about how (in reality) I could make this work. It’s easy to get swayed by strong opinions and convincing arguments. I tried to block all that out and look at my horses—what do they need to be able to function and be totally happy at work and out in the field?

“Coming from an eventing background, I knew I didn’t want to spend years ‘transitioning’ or such. I just want to be able to ride happy, sound horses. I tried many of the different hoof boots on the market to begin with just on the backs (as I had the horses shod in front). This gave me the freedom to still be able to ride and jump as I always had. This also meant that my horses were ‘safer’ without hind shoes in the field. The down side was that the boots I was using kept coming off! They were okay on the road, but a ride on the beach or gallop in the field was ruined by having to go and find the lost boot in some muddy hole where they had been sucked off.

“A couple of years ago I was introduced to Cavallo Hoof Boots and, to be honest, I was at the point of thinking that barefoot really wasn’t going to work for me. But I spoke to the team at Cavallo and thought I would give their Trek boots a go. When the boots arrived, my first thoughts were that they look like they might stay on!

“After using them on my team over last two years I can honestly say that I have NEVER lost one. This for me, first and foremost, is a massive feature! Secondly, Cavallo boots are incredible ‘off road.’ I like to ride in some pretty remote places, and when I know that the horses are totally comfortable I can enjoy my adventures that little bit more! The boots fit really well, they are so easy to put on, and they fit at any point in the trimming cycle so no need for loads of different boots during your trim cycle. The horses have the freedom to be barefoot in the field when they are not working, which means I can relax more about having bigger herds all running together!

“I am extremely excited to be Cavallo’s first Global Ambassador, Cavallo and I share many similar views and hopefully our partnership can bring more progression to helping more horses be able to work and play barefoot. I love the fact that Cavallo knows it has a fantastic product in its hoof boots and that Greg and Carole are still always looking to find a better way. That is simply my ongoing mission and ambition to always try and improve and to find a better way!”

About Cavallo Horse & Rider:

As a businesswoman and an accomplished rider, Cavallo President Carole Herder, founded Cavallo Horse & Rider in 1994. CEO, Greg Giles joined the team in 2004 bestowing his wealth of manufacturing experience, commerce and marketing to the Cavallo Team. The two are partners in both business and life with a common goal dedicated to developing and distributing innovative products of excellent quality that provide comfort, protection, and support for both horse and rider.

