Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Ambassador, Massingale, Trailers her Minis Across Europe by Tricycle

This month, trainer Emma Massingale (EmmaMassingale.com), her dog, and two untrained miniature horses embarked on a very unusual journey. In this twist, Massingale is powering the trailer instead of putting the horses before a cart. She’s pulling the horses across Europe in her human-powered, tricycle trailer.

Massingale is a cutting-edge leader in natural horsemanship and often works with horses at liberty. A creative equestrian thinker, Massingale is constantly hatching new ideas to challenge herself and her herd. She’s rapidly challenging and changing the way we look at the human/horse relationship. Massingale’s ground-breaking ideas offer a sense of fun and freedom to those looking for a more fulfilling relationship with their horse.

Keep up with her during the expedition as she posts updates on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EmmaMassingale.

Here’s what Massingale has to say about this ambitious journey:

“I have learned that one of the most rewarding things is to be able to make other people smile!” Massingale says. “If we can also back this up with some fun horsemanship and an epic adventure, then it’s something worth getting pretty excited about!

“I knew this year I wanted to do an adventure that included my miniatures…but where to start, as they’re too small to ride and have very short legs, not ideal for travelling long distances! I knew it had to be something personally challenging for me but fun and easy for the ponies.

“Throughout history we’ve needed horses to pull or carry us— but what if, in the 21st Century, these little horses could have one simple role, to make people smile! My horses make me smile every day; this is not only incredible therapy but has helped me become the horsewomen I am today. Horses recognise facial expressions; I have said for many years that as crazy as it sounds just smiling at your horse can help form greater friendships and if they like us more, they are going to perform better for us in any situation.

“So, I am taking my two untrained miniatures, one Miniature Horse (Percy – Appaloosa) and one Miniature Shetland Pony (Stanley) 1000 kilometers across Europe on an epic adventure! We’re cycling in a purpose-built tricycle across six countries with two main objectives in mind: to give everyone we meet (and those who follow us online) their daily smile and to have an epic adventure that challenges me both physically and mentally, as I can assure you that cycling along with two horses on board isn’t easy! Stanley, Percy and I shall camp each night under the stars.

“I have chosen two untrained ponies for this adventure, as I want to be able to share my style of training as we go. I also want to be able to share how getting out of the arena and putting yourself a little bit out of your comfort zone is a great way of working with your horses.”

Proud to enjoy a wonderful, ongoing partnership with Cavallo Horse & Rider, Massingale keeps her herd comfortable and protected with Cavallo Hoof Boots. Her minis adore their “Bling” boots and can be seen prancing along out on the trails, driving, dancing and creating horsey fairy tales. Catching Massingale’s current journey will bring a chuckle and many smiles for your imagination and enjoyment.

