Cavallo Hoof Boots Removable Cushion Pads for Boots

Cavallo Horse & Rider has new accessories for its line of hoof boots—the Cavallo Hoof Boot Cushion Pads. The new pads provide horses with extra padding to increase comfort, ease shock, and relieve impact. The pads can also help tighten the fit for horses who are in between sizes.

The pads fit inside Cavallo Boots sizes 0 through 6, in regular and slim-sole designs. Find the boot size you need then order your boots and the optional pads. Trim the pads with the marked sizing guidelines to the size your equine needs.

The pads are made from specially formulated microcellular foam known to absorb shock and concussion. Horses’ legs and hooves will be cushioned when the pads are inserted during usual riding or during times of hoof therapy and rehabilitation. The pads can help provide extra comfort and stimulate blood circulation for horses with injuries or bouts of laminitis.

Choose the thickness you need to support your horse. The pads are available in both 5- and 10-millimeter thicknesses. Order pads at www.cavallo-inc.com/product/cushionpads .

Visit www.cavallo-inc.com to learn more about the full line of Cavallo Hoof Boots.

See this article in the May 2021 online edition:

This article sponsored by: