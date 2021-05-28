Canyonview Equestrian Center – Faith Based Horsemanship is Focus

Article by Tim Kirkpatrick, Equestrian Center Director

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources. Check out the CHA website, go to www.CHA.Horse for more information.

Our mission at Canyonview Equestrian Center is to combine horses and horsemanship with the love of Christ through the inspired word of God. We are committed to quality horsemanship at all levels by providing lessons. We invite you to see what we have to offer and to escape to the Canyon for horses and Bible study.

Everyone is welcome to our horsemanship lessons, summer camps, and retreats. Our instructors teach the fundamentals of horsemanship in a fun and uplifting way at our Silverton, Oregon facility.

For our Ranch Hand program, we are looking for teens (16 to 18) who would like to share their faith and their passion for horses with the children who come to each event/program. We hope that each Ranch Hand will have a life changing experience; transforming their lives and the lives of others. This program promises to provide each with a deeper relationship with Christ, stronger horsemanship skills, greater leadership abilities, and skills they will use throughout their life. We meet once a month for a weekend round-up.

For more information visit www.canyonviewministries.org, email [email protected] or call Tim at (503) 873-8296.

CHA Region One conference will be Feb. 24-27, 2022 at Warm Beach Horsemanship in Stanwood. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com.

