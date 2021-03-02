Butte Creek Scout Ranch Perseveres – Despite Trying Times, Wranglers Head Toward Summer with True Grit

Article by Chris Bartell

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources. CHA launched a brand-new website this month, go to www.CHA.Horse for more information.

While COVID-19 shuttered summer camp for thousands of youth, and wildfires destroyed all but one campsite at Butte Creek Scout Ranch, wranglers and volunteers are working full bore to reopen for summer 2021.

“For many kids, Butte Creek is their first time camping or on horseback,” says Scott DePaolo, Butte Creek Ranch Manager. “We were heartbroken when we had to close camp last year.”

Located in Scott Mills, Oregon, Butte Creek Scout Ranch is the largest locally owned Cub Scout Ranch in the Boy Scouts of America. It houses 50–70 horses in any given year and is geared toward giving kids kindergarten through 5th grade a place to safely experience camping, archery, horse care, wrangling, riding and much more.

“Then the wildfires hit. We’d been scrambling to get all of the horses out when I saw the fire race down the hill toward the ranch. I thought this place was a goner,” said DaPaulo. “But we experienced a literal miracle. Sure, the fire tore apart most of our campsites, but our Main Street, barns, and houses were spared.”

All of the horses were saved thanks to a host of local volunteers. All but one campsite burned to the ground. DePaulo, volunteers and staff are currently rebuilding the campsites with new miniature Adirondacks and dining areas. They’re flushing outhouses and are prepared to open at the end of June for Summer Camp. Safe weekend rides for families are also expected to be available this spring.

Find availability and make reservation at www.cpcbsa.org/adventures/horse-treks or call the Cascade Pacific Council at 503-226-3423.

CHA is postponing the CHA Region One conference until Feb. 24–27, 2022 to be held at Warm Beach Horsemanship in Stanwood. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com.

