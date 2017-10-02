Marketplace

For Sale! Burkwood Farm Equestrian Facility – 2176 Burk Rd Blaine, WA

Welcome to Burkwood Farm! Currently a Hunter Jumper equestrian facility on 18.68 acres located between Blaine and Lynden WA. Renovated 3900 SqFt home offers 3+bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, wood floors thru-out, updated kitchen and multiple living areas + detached studio. Fenced and cross fenced, covered indoor and large outdoor arena’s, 25 stalls total, new 8 stall barn with individual paddocks. Loafing sheds, separate hay storage, 2 wash racks, 2 tack rooms and 2 grain rooms. Great property for horse boarding income. Private setting just 10 minutes south of the Canadian border or 20 minutes north of Bellingham. Paved driveway and gated entry for added security. MLS # 1197777. 2176 Burk Rd. Blaine, WA 98230.

Offered at $1,200,000
Tresie Wiersma

tresie@windermere.com
(360) 815-5208
tresie.mywindermere.com

