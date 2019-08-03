Bringing Horseback Riding to the 21st Century

Imagine riding a horse for hours on end that never tires or gets fretful! Imagine being able to practice moves and transitions, without causing stress! Imagine being able to comfortably ride regardless of the weather! Imagine observing your strengths and weaknesses, instead of wondering about your skills.

Think it is unimaginable? Well, think again!

Rusty Bar Ranch proudly introduces Sheena, a fully interactive Dressage simulator. Don’t let the name fool you. Sheena goes English and Western. She is programmed through 4th level dressage which includes all of the moves from Passage to Pirouette. There are two practice arenas, a show arena, and a trail ride. You can watch yourself in real time as you ride and watch an instant replay as well.

Sheena comes complete with seat sensors, bit sensors and leg sensors. She is non-judgmental and will help you become a better rider. In addition to helping one improve their skills, she is great for the beginning rider, regardless of age, or ability, or the rider looking to build their confidence.

To schedule an introductory ride or a lesson, contact Kathy at Rusty Bar Ranch

Rusty Bar Ranch is located in Roy, WA and has been in that location since 2003. In addition to boarding and training, they offer lessons and clinics, and specialize in beginners, both person and horse. Kathy Richardson, the owner, is a Certified Horsemanship Association instructor, rated both English (flat) and Western. She is also a Horse Agility Accredited Trainer and Judge, a certified Equine Trail Sports judge, and a Western Dressage Association of America, Train The Trainers, certificate holder. Her facility is licensed and insured. You can reach Kathy at 253-843-2455 – landline or 425-422-2225 – by text, info@rustybarranch.com , or through her website at www.rustybarranch.com . Call, text or email to schedule a visit and tour of her facility.

