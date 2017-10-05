BreyerWest® Will Return to the NorthWest Horse Fair and Expo in 2018!

Model Horse Festival Features Workshops, Model Showing, Model Horse Hobby Info Booth and Free Stablemates® Painting for Children!

(Oct. 4, 2017 – Pequannock, NJ) – BreyerWest® will return to the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, to be held March 23-25, 2018 at the Linn Co. Fair & Expo Center in Albany, Oregon. BreyerWest® is a fun model horse event featuring model horse hobby demonstrations, model horse shows and fun equine-related crafts for kids and adults. Northwest Horse Fair and Expo is a three-day event and trade show providing thrilling equine entertainment, clinicians and leading industry experts providing education on a variety of topics, dynamic demos showcasing a variety of horse breeds and disciplines, and a huge trade show. The combination of BreyerWest® and Northwest Horse Fair and Expo offers horse lovers a wealth of practical real horse information and learning, along with model horse hobby artistry and crafts and lots of fun for children.

Erin Corbett will manage BreyerWest again this year and has recruited a number of equine artists to teach workshops and seminars and to judge the model horse shows. Featured guests will include Sue Sifton, Maggie Bennett, Sommer Prosser, Kristen Cermele, and Melanie Miller teaching workshops and signing their Breyer sculptures. Distinguished judges include Elaine Lindelef, Stacy Quick, Melanie Miller, Tiffany Purdy, Heather Malone, Sara Roche, Kate Cabot and more to be announced. Friday will feature an Open Model Horse Show and Free Stablemates Painting. Saturday will feature Workshops, Free Stablemates Painting, Hobby Information Booth, and Model Signing with Sue Sifton, Maggie Bennett, Sommer Prosser and Melanie Miller. Workshops will include Sue Sifton teaching Beginning Sculpting, and Maggie Bennett teaching Intermediate/Advanced sculpting of the equine leg. Kristen Cermele will be teaching Pastelling (custom painting Breyer models with pastels), and Sommer Prosser will be teaching attendees how to make Flocky model horses. Sunday will feature a Youth/Novice Model Horse Show from 9:00 am-1:00 pm, Hobby Information Booth, and Free Stablemates Painting.

The complete schedule and list of available workshops will be announced at a later date on Breyer’s official website, www.BreyerHorses.com, along with information on tickets, how to enter model shows and workshops, and other event details. Showers can direct questions to erin.corbett@gmail.com.