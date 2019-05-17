Brand a Memory at Montana Hill Guest Ranch!

Montana Hill Guest Ranch is the South Caribou Regions Only Canadian Owned & Operated Guest Ranch.

We’ve given a lot of thought and attention to our Guest Ranch and have designed it with affordability and comfort in mind. Montana Hill Guest Ranch is nestled in the South Caribou region of BC set amongst gentle hills with pine trees. We are surrounded by public lands with lakes and scenic trails. The fresh air, panoramic views, and quiet surroundings contribute to an environment that will charge your batteries and relieve the stress of busy lives.

Montana Hill is one of the few ranches where you can bring your own horse. We provide a separate paddock for your horse. There are four log cabins tastefully decorated with antiques and western collectibles nestled amongst the cottonwoods. Each cabin has a Vermont cast iron gas fireplace, ensuite, and kitchenette. On the decks, there are private hot tub, barbeque and comfy chairs for relaxing.

Be sure to check out the activity page on our website: http://montanahillguestranch.com. We offer professional cheese making and Western Barbecue nights. We’re pet friendly too! So, bring along your dog. It deserves a little time on the ranch, as well. Full gourmet breakfast is included each morning. You can cook your other meals in the privacy of your cabin or visit one of the local restaurants. Come and enjoy the working ranch horses on our expansive acreage leading to amazing lakes, and picnic areas amongst the Cottonwood trees and unspoiled nature.

It is so wonderful to be able to share our amazing property with you!

www.MontanaHillGuestRanch.com

PO Box 227, 7915 Machete Lake Road

Bridge Lake, BC V0K 1E0

Phone: 1 (250) 593-9807