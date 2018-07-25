News

New Documentary Film BORN TO REIN Producers Thank Supporters

As co-producers of the new documentary film, BORN TO REIN, we proudly announce, recognize and express our heartfelt thanks to the following businesses, city entities and associations for their major financial partnerships, collaborations and in-kind support to date:

• 21st Century Equipment, Scottsbluff
• Kelley Bean Company, Scottsbluff
• City of Scottsbluff, Economic Development
• Platte Valley Companies, Scottsbluff
• Visit Grand Island – Convention & Visitors Bureau
• City of Mitchell, Economic Development
• Fonner Park, Grand Island
• First State Bank, Scottsbluff
• Humanities Nebraska 
• Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation
• Fred & Carol Lockwood – Lockwood Foundation 
• Columbus Sales Pavilion, Inc. 
• and numerous other businesses and individuals for their financial and in-kind contributions towards film production expenses and will be recognized and attributed in the film credits.

To be released in Spring 2019 in time to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of America’s First Triple Crown Winner, Born To Rein pays tribute to Sir Barton and the champion thoroughbred’s time as an U.S. Army Remount Service Stallion at Fort Robinson near Crawford, NE. The film honors the lives of Nebraska’s Legendary National Hall of Fame Horsemen – John A. Nerud of Minatare; and father-and-son trainers, Marion and Jack Van Berg of Columbus.

Be a part of Born To Rein film project now and in 2019 by advertising your company, organization, association or individual business in the upcoming Born To Rein Companion Commemorative Souvenir & Travel Guide!

The Born To Rein guide appeals to horse racing fans, film and movie goers, equine enthusiasts and heritage and history tourists. The guide will be sold and marketed at each designated Film Premiere throughout Nebraska, (i.e., Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Crawford, Grand Island, Columbus, Lincoln, Omaha and Ashland) and nationally at Film Festivals in New York and Louisiana.

Watch the Full Trailer and contact us at office@BornToRein.com or call 406-698-9675 for more information about production partnershipsadvertising and promotion details.

 

Co-Founders & Producers
American Doorstop Project Productions, LLC

406-698-9675 (w)
406-690-5503 (w)

NE Headquarter Office
P.O. Box 1681
Scottsbluff, NE 69363
United States

