New Documentary Film BORN TO REIN Producers Thank Supporters

As co-producers of the new documentary film, BORN TO REIN, we proudly announce, recognize and express our heartfelt thanks to the following businesses, city entities and associations for their major financial partnerships, collaborations and in-kind support to date:

• 21st Century Equipment, Scottsbluff

• Kelley Bean Company, Scottsbluff

• City of Scottsbluff, Economic Development

• Platte Valley Companies, Scottsbluff

• Visit Grand Island – Convention & Visitors Bureau

• City of Mitchell, Economic Development

• Fonner Park, Grand Island

• First State Bank, Scottsbluff

• Humanities Nebraska

• Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation

• Fred & Carol Lockwood – Lockwood Foundation

• Columbus Sales Pavilion, Inc.

• and numerous other businesses and individuals for their financial and in-kind contributions towards film production expenses and will be recognized and attributed in the film credits.

To be released in Spring 2019 in time to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of America’s First Triple Crown Winner, Born To Rein pays tribute to Sir Barton and the champion thoroughbred’s time as an U.S. Army Remount Service Stallion at Fort Robinson near Crawford, NE. The film honors the lives of Nebraska’s Legendary National Hall of Fame Horsemen – J ohn A. Nerud of Minatare ; and father-and-son trainers, Marion and Jack Van Berg of Columbus .

