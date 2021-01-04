Book Review—The Five Horse Types – Traditional Chinese Medicine for Training and Caring for Every Horse

Dr. Ina Gösmeier is a classically trained veterinarian. She supports her Western medical practice with knowledge gained through the study of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). This handbook provides a basic introduction to the guiding principle of determining a horse’s type before making decisions about handling, care, training, or treatment.

According to TCM there are five horse types—assignments that are based on the horse’s behavior, his conformation, and diagnosis of his tongue and pulse. By determining the horse’s type, you learn how to understand and partner with each individual equine in the best ways possible and appropriate choices in training and handling techniques. You’ll gain insight on how a horse travels and what can keep him comfortable and healthy on the road. You’ll also learn why one horse learns quickly, one always needs more rest, another needs to be motivated with variety, and some are fine alone while others need a friend at their side.

A TCM type description helps the horse owner and rider assess the horse more accurately, promote the horse’s training and well-being in a targeted manner, and troubleshoot existing and potential rideability problems. This book shares 11 case studies of horse types “in harmony” and “in disharmony” to demonstrate how the five horse types can be applied on a day-to-day basis as well as when treatment for injury or illness is necessary. Basic instructions for acupressure and herbal therapy for health maintenance are also included.

