Book Review: Ride Smarter On to the Next Level of Horsemanship

Craig Cameron’s original book, Ride Smart, has been one of Western Horseman’s best-selling titles. Craig’s no-nonsense approach and easygoing teaching style have proven to be very popular with students and book buyers alike. In Ride Smarter, this follow-up to the original, readers will learn to further develop their horsemanship skills and continue on the road to becoming true horsemen and women. Some of the topics covered include going beyond the snaffle, the art of disciplining your horse, how to create a brave horse, cross-training between the arena and the trail, and many more.

Written with the assistance of Western Horseman managing editor Susan Morrison and photographed by publisher Darrell Dodds, this book is important for any riders who really want to improve their skills and have a better riding experience.

With 204 pages and more than 200 photographs and illustrations, you can purchase Ride Smarter from publisher Western Horseman for $24.95.

See this article in the May 2021 online edition:

