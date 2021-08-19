Book Review – Pilates for Horses A Mind-body Conditioning Program for Strength, Mobility, and Performance

This highly illustrated how-to manual provides a clear guide to new ways of thinking about preventing injury in the horse, and when injuries do happen, to help the horse’s body recover in a mindful and safe way.

As a Pilates teacher for humans, horsewoman and eventer Laura Reiman has seen firsthand how consistent, quality exercise can ward off strain and injury as well as heal. When her young horse was diagnosed with extreme back pain and a neurological disease, she turned to her knowledge of Pilates—the method she’d used to ease back pain in human clients for years—for help. She began to find ways to bridge the gap between the horse’s mind and body to help increase his body awareness and core engagement.

The result is a cohesive series of original exercises that can be taken in parts or as a whole and seamlessly incorporated into an existing training program. The exercises are both a preventive tool to increase the horse’s strength, balance, mobility, and stability and a framework for a new program to help ease a horse back into work following an injury or time off.

Pilates for Horses is an ideal instructional guide for all riders and trainers looking to build and maintain a solid foundation of strength and comfort for their horses.

