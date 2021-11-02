Book Release: Land of the Horses – A True Story of a Lost Soul and a Life Found

Growing up in a small Maine town, Chris Lombard had never ridden a horse—never even touched one. But on one fateful night, as what he’d thought was a happy twenty-something life full of love and possibility fell suddenly apart, he met two horses and looked into their eyes. What he saw inspired him to leave everything he had, and everything he didn’t have, and go in search of what was missing.

With the little he needed packed in his ten-year-old Pontiac Grand Prix, and little more to go on than a belief that someone would give him a chance, Chris headed west to find work on a horse ranch. His journey took him first to the mountains of Colorado, then the Hollywood Hills of California, and finally, the wild borderlands of Southern Arizona.

Evocatively written, Land of the Horses interweaves the author’s growing understanding of horses and how we connect with them with his deeply personal experiences, bringing to life a young man’s transformation alongside the horses, people, and dramatic landscapes of the American West. Healing heartbreak, falling and getting back on, searching for something true—this is a story that is in all of us.

Published by Trafalgar Square Books. You can order it from www.horseandriderbooks.com

or buy it from your preferred book seller.

