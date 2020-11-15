“Black Beauty” Premieres Friday, November 27 on Disney+

In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty (voiced by Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

