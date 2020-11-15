fbpx

“Black Beauty” Premieres Friday, November 27 on Disney+

by

In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty (voiced by Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West.  Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy).  Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

 

Leave a Comment

Love our magazine?Pre-order your subscription today.

Be safe and have it conveniently delivered to your door each month.

Articles geared towards care and training of horses in the Northwest and people making a difference in the horse industry, all for less than a cup of flavored coffee each month!

Get More Information

Pre-order your subscription today!