Bible Study and Horsemanship – Mustangs and Faith Work Together to Enrich Young Lives

Article by Tracey Hamilton

Our Bible Study and Horsemanship ministry is one of our favorites here at Stonewater. Young people from as far away as Wenatchee come once a week to spend time together for a few hours. We have great relational conversation catching up on school talk and what’s going on in their lives. We open the Bible and have a short devotional and discussion.

Time with the horses is designed to meet each student where they are. We provide the training they need to gain or improve their riding confidence and skill level. We want them to feel loved and cared for when they are with us. Learn more at yd.org/stonewater-old/mustangs.

See this article in the November 2021 online edition:

This article sponsored by:

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.