Which is the better horse; mare or stallion

Q:

Which is better? A male or a female horse?

-Micole

 

A:

Hi Micole,

Thank you for your question.

As I understand, you are asking which makes a better horse, in general, a mare or a stallion.

Mares can be wonderful to ride in many cases. There are instances during a mare’s heat cycle when they can become irritable and more difficult to deal with. The advantage of having a female to ride, is that you are able to reproduce from them, if you so desire.

Stallions are typically faster to develop as a young horse, which makes them good prospects for performance at a early age. Stallions can be hard to handle for the less experienced horse person and sometimes for the top trainers as well.

The key is….all horses have their own personality and attitude. The only true way to find out which horse fits you, is to be around each individual to understand their behavior.

Experience is the gateway to knowledge with horses. Never quit learning!!!

Ride well,

Al Dunning

Al Dunning has owned and operated Almosta Ranch, a Quarter Horse training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona since 1970. Born in Chicago, Al’s family moved to Arizona when he was 8 years old. He began riding horses with his sisters and went on to further his talents with mentors such as Jim Paul, John Hoyt and Don Dodge. Over the years, Al developed his multi-faceted business with a focus on the development of champion horses and riders. One of the most respected horsemen in the industry, Al has received multiple honors including American Quarter Horse Association’s Professional Horseman of the Year in 1996, NCHA Zane Schulte Trainer of the Year award in 2003, and Monte Roberts Equitarian award in 2004. In addition, he trained and showed the great buckskin performance horse Expensive Hobby, who was inducted into the AQHA Hall of Fame in 2007. Al and his students have garnered 45 World and Reserve World titles in NCHA, AQHA, NRCHA, and NRHA. Currently Al is a National Reined Cow Horse Association Judge and he has judged the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity four times and the NRCHA Derby twice. An author of many articles, multiple educational and training videos, and five books, Al is always eager to share his knowledge, philosophies and training skills. He is the owner of Dunning Consulting, LLC., a service that helps equine business start-ups and general consulting, Team AD International, an online lesson and mentoring program, and AD Tack, an online store for tack and training equipment. Find out more at www.aldunningsadtack.com.

