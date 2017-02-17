Beautiful Jim Creek – Arlington, WA

Welcome to the country – where peace and quiet are the norm. Equestrian paradise, hobby farm or mechanics dream? This custom built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has it all, so no need to choose! 3rd bedroom is currently a den – add the closet and it will be a bedroom again. Property is completely fenced, includes 36×36 shop, 12×12 paint booth (used to have a lift), 6 stall barn with wash rack, hot water, heated tack room, and an attached 60×120 covered outdoor arena. Seller reports land is dry year round. There are 2 – 3 bdrm drain fields. Make your dream a reality! Jim Creek Road area. 13120 250th St NE, Arlington, WA. MLS# 1053350. Call Shelli Churchill to arrange your showing 360-631-2350.

Offered at $624,500

Shelli Churchill

Real Estate Broker

Realty One Group Preview

(360) 631-2350