Beautiful Equestrian Acreage with a View! Camano Island, WA

Two Beautiful 5 acre parcels with fantastic Southern Exposure and views of Port Susan, Cascade Mountains and Mount Rainier. Located on the North end of Camano Island. Property is all level with a very gentle slope. Power is at the corner of the property, site registration, and temporary water for short term use. This property is fenced and crossed fenced. Large 13 stall barn with turn out paddocks, covered equipment shed, and riding ring. Recorded access easement. Rare opportunity to own view acreage on the north end! Utsalady Rd Camano Island, WA 98282. MLS # 1386571.

Contact us today for more information:

Offered at $625,000

