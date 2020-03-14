BCHW Rendezvous 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

From BCHW President regarding cancellation of Rendezvous 2020:

After a lot of discussion and thought with those involved in the preparation for Rendezvous, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Rendezvous 2020 for the first time in our history. Kittitas County declared a State of Emergency last week after they had their first case of Covid 19 Virus. Large gatherings of people are being cancelled all over, including Kittitas County so that chance of spreading the virus is reduced. As much as we want to go forward with the event and ALL that is involved, it would be irresponsible of us to take a chance that even one person were to come down sick.

We hope you understand and know that this decision was not made lightly. All donations of items for the auctions will be stored and used next year which will make for an EPIC event.

Sincerely,

Jason Ridlon

President BCHW

www.bchw.org