Events

BC EQUINE EDUCATION SUMMIT RETURNS APRIL 2020

BC EQUINE EDUCATION SUMMIT RETURNS APRIL 2020
NW Horse Source

You Don’t Want to Miss This!!

 

BC EQUINE EDUCATION SUMMIT RETURNS APRIL 2020Sleep Deprivation – Yes, horses get it too!
Obesity – Being overweight is one of the worst things for your horse’s health.
Nosebands – Too tight, too loose – it all matters more than you may realize…
these topics and more!

BC’s premiere Equine Education Conference will once again be bringing you top internationally recognized professionals presenting the latest findings in equine health, welfare and training.

APRIL 24-26, 2020
Where: Quality Inn and Conference Centre
36035 N Parallel Rd, Abbotsford, BC V3G 2C6
Tickets: $200+GST Full Weekend Pass (Saturday & Sunday) $125+GST Single Day Pass

Full Speaker list, schedule, tickets and more information at www.hcbc.ca
https://www.hcbc.ca/index.php/news-events-2/bc-equine-education-summit

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Events
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Events