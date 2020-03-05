BC EQUINE EDUCATION SUMMIT RETURNS APRIL 2020

You Don’t Want to Miss This!!

Sleep Deprivation – Yes, horses get it too!

Obesity – Being overweight is one of the worst things for your horse’s health.

Nosebands – Too tight, too loose – it all matters more than you may realize…

these topics and more!

BC’s premiere Equine Education Conference will once again be bringing you top internationally recognized professionals presenting the latest findings in equine health, welfare and training.

APRIL 24-26, 2020

Where: Quality Inn and Conference Centre

36035 N Parallel Rd, Abbotsford, BC V3G 2C6

Tickets: $200+GST Full Weekend Pass (Saturday & Sunday) $125+GST Single Day Pass

Full Speaker list, schedule, tickets and more information at www.hcbc.ca

https://www.hcbc.ca/index.php/ news-events-2/bc-equine- education-summit