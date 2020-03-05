The Pony Tails Book of Colouring Fun and Horsey Facts

The Pony Tails Book of Colouring Fun and Horsey Facts is a busy activity book designed to ignite the imaginations of horse loving children. The pictures, which depict horses in various states of work and play (infused with a great spirit of energy and joy) are charming and full of whimsy.

In addition to the coloring pages, there is a variety of other activities and content within the pages of this teeming book. There are quotes, poems, recipes, puzzles, mazes, challenges and more along with fact filled pages of advice for readers interested in learning more about particular aspects of equestrian life.

Alice the Pony authored this book with the help of Sandy Underwood who completed all of the illustrations.

https://horse-council-bc-store.myshopify.com/collections/books/products/the-pony-tails-book-of-colouring-fun