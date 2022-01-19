Barrel Horse Disappears from Shelby County TN Agricenter

Evelyn, a horse that was competing at the Shelby County Agricenter has disappeared.

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, a Shelby County family found Evelyn’s stall empty when they went to check on the horse. Evelyn was last seen in her stall around 2:30 a.m. Where is the world is Evelyn now?

Evelyn is a 3-year-old Palomino Quarter Horse mare that stands about 15 hands tall. She has a blaze on her face with a little white on her feet.

The owners, John and Jamie Osborn, are worried sick about Evelyn and are seeking help in the area to help find the runaway horse.

“She is still missing as of Sunday morning,” says Jamie Osborne on her Facebook page. “Thank you everyone for the shares, texts, messages, and prayers. We are absolutely heartbroken, exhausted and appreciate any and all of your help. We just want our girl home safe and sound!”

Once Osborne discovered that Evelyn was gone, she started her quest to find her by posting on Facebook. Many people on Facebook immediately recommended that she contact NetPosse, also known as Stolen Horse International.

Osborne filed a “Missing Horse” report on Stolen Horse International’s website, www.netposse.com. After the report was received, the site generated her automatic flyer. Volunteers with Stolen Horse International issued the NetPosse Alert, the horse industry ‘Amber’ alert, to social media platforms, network partners, and in their NetPosse News e-newsletter. One post on their main Facebook page, Stolen Horse International-NetPosse.com has had over 4.5k shares within hours of the posting.

“Evelyn’s flyer needs to be posted in all public places since it is possible that someone has seen the horse and does not know who to contact. And remember, not everyone is on the internet, especially in rural areas of the country. It is up to those who are on the internet to download and print the flyer. Help make sure this horse is seen in public places,” says Stolen Horse International founder, Debi Metcalfe.

Metcalfe adds, “We believe that Evelyn is missing in the area but we cannot rule out that once she got away, someone found her and is not returning her for a more sinister reason. We try our best to cover all possibilities with our NetPosse Alerts. Evelyn could be anywhere doing anything by now. Please, help me find the Osborne family find her.”

You will find Evelyn’s webpage with information and a printable flyer on her NetPosse.com webpage report listing, which is where any updates or leads will be posted. People interested in helping can search for NETPOSSE ID #4954. You can also use the direct link on the NetPosse.com site:

MISSING HORSE NAMED EVELYN – MEMPHIS, TN, 38120 | NETPOSSE ID #4954: https://netposse.com/tag.asp?id=4954

One of Evelyn’s NetPosse Alerts, one of many, can be found and shared from here so that people get a chance to print and post the flyer. At the moment the post has over 4,000 shares.

https://www.facebook.com/StolenHorseInternationalNetPosse/posts/302329478606799

