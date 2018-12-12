Barn Pros Introduces Travel Paddock Package

Barn Pros is pleased to offer the new travel paddock package at an affordable $599.

Monroe, WA: Barn Pros is here to help making traveling with your horse a breeze. The new Travel Paddock Package offers a mobile corral system that is easy to store and set up for the affordable cost of $599. This is great for shows, trail riding and even horse camping. With a flexible configuration, six 7’ wide panels easily make up a hexagon and are enclosed with a 7’ gate. For easy mobility, we provide trailer mount D rings and straps, allowing you to store the package mounted against the trailer wall.

Set up is simple, no tools are required. The 3 rail panels measure 4′ 6″ high x 7′ long with 12 1/2″ spacing between rails and bottom rail 24 1/2″ off ground. Each panel weighs 39 lbs, making them easy to maneuver and reconfigure if needed. Panels are made of American crafted 1 5/8” galvanized steel, providing superior strength and peace of mind for every horse owner.

