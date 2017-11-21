Back on Track Holiday Special!

Right now through December 31st, Back on Track is giving away a free pair of Quick Wraps with every purchase of a Horse Sheet. Visit their website to take advantage of this great deal! Backontrackproducts.com (Sheets not included: Exercise Sheet, Burgundy Mesh Sheet, Hunter Green Mesh Sheet, or Navy Mesh Sheet.)

By combining modern textile technology and traditional Chinese medicine, which is supported by scientific studies, Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help horses, dogs, and people achieve a more active and comfortable life.

Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products are all made of functional textiles with reflective properties, and the braces are FDA-approved. Our Welltex technology is infused into the fibers of our products, which uses body energy to create a far infrared thermal effect.

The production takes place in our own factories and each time a new batch is manufactured, an independent university laboratory measures the level of reflected energy and it’s wavelength. In this way, we can ensure consistency in quality and efficiency.

Back on Track’s head office is based in Uppsala, Sweden. There are subsidiaries in Germany, England, Finland, Canada, and France. Sales are made through retailers all over Sweden and in Norway, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Holland, Spain, Iceland, Hungary, Malta, Slovakia, Slovenia, Canada, USA, Australia and New Zealand. New dealers are added all the time, in Sweden and around the world.