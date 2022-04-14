Avery Vick – Aiming for the Appaloosa World Show

The Northwest Horse Source is celebrating youth in action. This column features young equine enthusiasts from all over the Northwest who inspire, uplift, or just have fun with horses. The future of the horse industry depends on youth participation. We look forward to sharing their stories and adventures!

What is your name and age?

Avery Vick; I am 16 years old.

How long have you been involved with horses?

Since I was about 5—almost 11 years now. I’ve been showing competitively for about three years.

Do you have a trainer?

Yes, Sarah Aron Kramer.

What’s the hardest part about owning or caring for horses?

Supplying for their needs! I work at the barn and see how many times the farrier comes, the vet, how much food horses eat, how many blankets they need, and I fill waters regularly. Having a horse is about so much more than just riding.

What kind of riding do you do?

I do multiple disciplines. I am an all-rounder. I ride Western horsemanship, English equitation, Western pleasure, hunter under saddle, bareback, showmanship, and trail.

Tell us about your horse. How long have you owned her?

My horse is a 6-year-old registered Appaloosa mare; her name is Bella, aka Extremely Hot Cowgirl. She’s super sweet, not very “mareish”. She’s very willing to please and puts up with a lot. I’ve had her for about two years now, and she’s helped me so much.

What are your horse riding and training goals?

Getting to the Appaloosa world show. We still have much training to do, but we’re getting there. As a team, my horse and I have come so far. To say it was worth it is all anyone could ever want.

Any accomplishments you’re especially proud of?

When I got my mare, she didn’t know anything but Western pleasure. I helped train her to do patterns and transform her into an all-rounder; thank goodness for her quick learning! She’s learned so much in just a short time, and I couldn’t be prouder. I’m also proud of the bond I’ve created with my horse—we do bareback, bridleless, shankless showmanship, and in a short period. I’d like to think our quick learning wasn’t just because of our fantastic trainer but because we took the time to bond.

What are some obstacles/challenges you’ve had to overcome with your horse training or riding?

I am learning not to compare myself to other riders and realizing that everyone learns and grows at their own pace. I’m also learning that I’m not going to get it right or be perfect straight away.

Name one or two of your heroes in the horse world – people you admire and respect. Why did you choose this person?

First of all, my trainer Sarah Aron Kramer. She has been my backbone for so long. She took the time to deal with me, train me, and so much more. She made me a stronger rider and was patient with me. I love that woman. Second, all my teammates. Having people to look up to and admire has been great. They’re all so supportive and such amazing riders. I couldn’t have asked for better teammates and great friends.

What is your dream career? Do you see horses in your adult life? How?

I would love to go to college one day, take law courses, and become a lawyer. I continue to see horses in my life even after all that. I’d like to show as an amateur one day. I’ve always had a passion for horses, so I don’t see myself ever letting go of what I love.

