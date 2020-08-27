fbpx

August 27, 2020 – West Nile Virus in Riverside County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 5; Gender: Mare; Breed: Paint;

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/17/2020; Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Facial twitching, forelimb ataxia, Muscle Fasciculations; Confirmation Date: 8/27/2020;

Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: None;

 

