August 26, 2020 – West Nile Virus in Riverside County, CA

California Department of Food and Agricuture

Number Confirmed: 1;
Age: 8; Gender: Stallion; Breed: Andalusian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/12/2020; Clinical Signs: Fever, Hind limb ataxia, Proprioceptive Deficits- Limbs; Confirmation Date: 8/24/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;
Notes: Clinical signs: 3/5 pelvic limb ataxia; For more information go to:  https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_WNV.pdf

 

