August 25, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Whitman County, WA

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 3;

Number Suspected: 7;

Notes: A quarantine has been established at a boarding facility in Whitman County No movement on or off the property until asymptomatic for 2 weeks. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf;

