August 13, 2020 – West Nile Virus in Merced County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 17; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/7/2020;

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Depression, Dragging hind feet, Fever;

Confirmation Date: 8/12/2020; Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_WNV.pdf;

 

 

