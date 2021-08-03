Ask the Expert: Best Western Bit?

Q:

I would like to know the best western bit to use

Cassidy

A:

Hi Cassidy,

Thank you for your question! So it really depends on too many things to narrow it down to one bit. I use two or three different bits depending on what I’m doing with my horse and what horse I’m riding. Can you tell me a little bit more? Here are some things to consider:

1) Age of horse and level of training.

2) What discipline? Trail riding, ranch riding, trail competition, colt starting, reining, cutting, etc.

3) Skill level of rider

4) Budget (Bits can be expensive)

5) Have you considered bitless?

Here are some good articles we’ve published in the past:

Let us know if any of these articles help!

Warmly,

Karen