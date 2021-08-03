Ask the Expert: Back Legs Sliding Under Horse While Trailer Loading

Q:

I have had my horse 5 years and he’s always travelled like an absolute dream. We tried to take him to vets today and his back legs were sliding under him, he was trying to sit down and was very unsettled. He’s recently had his shoes taken off could this be the issue that he doesn’t feel very secure with not having shoes on?

Karina

A:

Taking his shoes off shouldn’t have such a dramatic effect. I would be concerned that there is some sort of pain and neurological problem causing this. Sounds like he needs a thorough evaluation from your vet.

David Sauter, DVM

Thank you Dave! NWHS