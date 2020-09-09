Annual Conference Promises Great Returns – Conference Features 24 Mounted Workshops

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources. Visit our new website, www.CHA.Horse, for more information.

Region One covers the great Northwest, including Alaska, Alberta, British Columbia, Montana, Oregon and Washington. This summer has given us a chance to start planning our annual conference where over 100 instructors from all disciplines gather to share ideas, techniques and resources.

Our 24 mounted workshops will feature professionals from around our region. In addition, classroom presentations will focus on vet care, farrier advice, personal development and marketing. Our keynote presentation will be given by Karen Pickering, who is familiar to readers of this publication. Awards will be given to nominees for Instructor of the Year, School Horse of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. This event is one of the best values, with tremendous takeaways. We would be happy to have you join us!

Save the Date: CHA Region One conference February 25-28, 2021 at Warm Beach Horsemanship in Stanwood Washington. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com.

Article by Phil Peterson, Region 1 Director

Published in the September 2020 Issue: