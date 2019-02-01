Animals as Natural Therapy’s 9th Annual Gala – “Celebrate Our Stars”

Animals as Natural Therapy invites you to the 9th Annual “Celebrate our Stars” Gala from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 4260 Mitchell Way in Bellingham.

The event includes champagne, hors d’oeuvres, party games, and enticing silent auction items you won’t want to miss! Plus, our miniature horses will be there to greet you and offer fun photo ops! Enjoy a delectable sit-down dinner and dessert dash, followed by a wonderful evening program featuring moving stories & testimonials, an exciting live auction, and more chances to win fabulous prizes.

Tickets $85.00. Purchase online at Brown Paper Tickets at https://antstarsgala.brownpapertickets.com/

OR contact our office at 360-671-3509 (no ticketing fee!)

Put on your boots & ballgowns for this delightful evening affair and support youth & veterans in Whatcom County! This event raises critical funds to provide scholarships for participants, and care for the amazing animals who heal so many hearts.

Animals as Natural Therapy is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to providing healing mental & behavioral health programs for youth & veterans in Whatcom County.

Reach out with Animals as Natural Therapy on March 9 and make a difference in someone’s life. Together, we create an opportunity for people to help themselves reach a better future. Together, we build a resilient community.

– For more information, “Like” us on Facebook or visit www.AnimalsAsNaturalTherapy.org –