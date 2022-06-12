American Horse Council 2022 Annual Conference Highly Successful – Watch Recap

(Washington, D.C., June 10, 2022): The American Horse Council hosted a highly successful 2022 Annual Conference June 5th – 7th at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. attended by 150 of the equine industry’s leaders and stakeholders.

AHC Board Chair, Dr Rick Mitchell stated, “We couldn’t be more pleased with the attendance for our first back in-person event and the enthusiasm and collaboration everyone showed.”

AHC Standing Committees – Recreation Trails and Land Use, Show & Competition, Equine Welfare, Racing Advisory and Health & Regulatory had robust meetings including engaging guest speakers with thorough presentations.

The United Horse Coalition and Equine Welfare Data Collective held a standing room only event with a diverse panel of aftercare providers discussing the benefits of welfare organizations becoming accredited and how the industry can support the welfare community as a whole.

The National Issues Forum included topics from Business Management (Organizational Growth Strategies & Shared Services), Work/Life Balance, Youth Engagement, Horse Sales Trends, Equine Liability Laws, Equine Research, and Preserving Equine Genetics.

Join the American Horse Council on Monday, June 13th at 10:00 AM to hear a virtual recap with outtakes from many of the presenters. Join Zoom Meeting

The recap recording will be made available on the AHC website after June 15th.

About the American Horse Council As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities. Organized in 1969, the AHC promotes and protects the industry by communicating with Congress, federal agencies, the media and the industry on behalf of all horse related interests each and every day. The AHC is member supported by individuals and organizations representing virtually every facet of the horse world from owners, breeders, veterinarians, farriers, breed registries and horsemen’s associations to horse shows, race tracks, rodeos, commercial suppliers and state horse councils. Learn more at https://www.horsecouncil.org/

RELATED: United Horse Coalition Raffle to Help At-Risk Horses

Please leave this field empty Join the conversation: Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates