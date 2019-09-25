American Blazer Horse Association Hosts Annual Yearling Show

The American Blazer Horse Association held its annual yearling show, the Blazer Breeders Best (or Trible B) Aug. 24, 2019 at the Dunn Rite Ranch in Nampa, Idaho. Each year, Blazer Horse breeders from across the Pacific Northwest gather in Idaho to have their yearling Blazers judged in confirmation and in-hand trail. Last year’s show was held in Post Falls.

The ABHA, headquartered in Nampa, operates a perpetual fund meant to incentivize quality breeding of Blazer Horses. The fund paid out $5,000 to this year’s Triple B winners.

“The quality of our breed and the skill of our breeders was on full display at this year’s Triple B,” said Brian Harper-Tibaldo, president of the ABHA’s board of directors. “We’re honored to recognize these horses and the trainers who’ve spent much of the summer preparing for the event.”

The Grand Champion prize was awarded to Joey To The World, a Blazer colt owned by Mike Howard of Blazing Hope Family Youth Ranch in Middleton, Idaho. Howard won $1,462.50. The colt was shown by Esther Duncan.

Reserve Champion went to Sleepy Streak’s Dream Catcher, owned and shown by Bessie Fletcher of Kuna, Idaho. Bessie won $1,137.50.

Third place was awarded to Santana’s Ranger, owned and shown by Troy Hinck of Cascade, Idaho. He won $650.

Originally developed in Idaho, the American Blazer Horse is known for disposition, conformation and overall usability. Blazers are solid-colored horses standing between 13 and 15 hands at maturity. They have been a recognized breed since 1967.

Dunn Rite Ranch

205 S. McDermott Rd.

Nampa, Idaho 83687