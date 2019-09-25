ADVENTURES OF DALLY & SPANKY – DVD and Digital September 10

Based on the True Animal Friendship that Amazed and Inspired Millions

Debuting on DVD and Digital September 10

CULVER CITY, Calif. – The amazing real-life dog and pony friendship that took the internet by storm becomes a feature-length film when ADVENTURES OF DALLY & SPANKY rides onto DVD and Digital September 10 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Brenna D’Amico (TV’s “Descendants”), whose father is played by country music superstar Trace Adkins, and Reylynn Caster (TV’s “American Housewife”) star as half-sisters who prove that anything is possible when their two animal companions form an unlikely bond that sends their family on an amazing, inspirational journey.

ADVENTURES OF DALLY & SPANKY also stars Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap) and Denise Richards (Starship Troopers).

Directed by Camille Stochitch, ADVENTURES OF DALLY & SPANKY was written and produced by Tyler W. Konney with Barbara Greaves, Bobby Hillis and Stochitch as executive producers.

ADVENTURES OF DALLY & SPANKY has a run time of approximately 84 minutes and is rated PG for brief language.

SYNOPSIS

Inspired by the true animal friendship of a Jack Russell Terrier and a rescued miniature horse, the story of Dally & Spanky’s bond has captivated audiences. This sensational duo has generated millions of video views and is now the inspiration for this brand-new feature film!

Addy and Ella are teenaged half-sisters with little in common. When 17-year-old Addy loses her father, she retreats from her family and struggles to deal with his loss. Ella, with her dog Dally, reaches out to create a bond with Addy and Spanky, the miniature horse she’s just inherited from her father. Not only do the animals get along, but they quickly become a dynamic duo thanks to Addy and Ella’s training. Their act quickly goes viral and wins their high school talent show, bringing the girls closer! Unfortunately, the family realizes that the cost to keep Spanky is too high and they’ll have to send him away. But Addy gets an idea and submits their routine to a popular TV talent show. Now, it’s all or nothing…and ANYTHING can happen!

ABOUT SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Review by Karen Pickering, Publisher of The Northwest Horse Source Magazine:

I loved watching this movie. While it’s geared towards a young audience I enjoyed the story which reflected the real life challenges of losing a parent. A touching story inspired by a miniature horse and Jack Russell Terrier. It’s very heartwarming for me as I’ve watched this dynamic duo from the start of their career. Even though the story is fictional the bond between Dally and Spanky is real and so great to see such talent from our NW Community! It’s a must see for this holiday season. You can purchase on Amazon here. Read about the making of the movie here.

