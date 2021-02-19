Action Alert: SB 5452 – Ebikes on non-motorized state lands

This bill would mandate that state land managers allow class 1 ebikes where the nonmotorized trail or road is open to bicycles.

This bill would mandate that state land managers consider class 1 ebikes as a nonmotorized vehicle as bicycles are.

This bill would mandate that the state land manager have an open public process before closing a trail to bicycles and ebikes due to public safety or to protect wildlife/natural resources.

This bill would mandate that state land managers must allow class 1 and class 3 ebikes where bicycles are allowed on closed roads and treat the ebikes as a nonmotorized vehicle.

We are voting CON/OPPOSE as this bill is right now. However, we have been participating in an Ebike Committee and fully support a proposed amendment should the bill sponsors accept it. The committee is comprised of: WDFW, DNR, Washington Trails Assoc, Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, and BCHW.

~Proposed amendment for SB 5452~ (9) The department of natural resources and department of fish and wildlife shall each undergo a public process to collect information related to electric-assisted bicycle use on nonmotorized natural surface trails and closed roads open to nonmotorized recreation to determine where such use may occur, and which classes of electric-assisted bicycles are acceptable on nonmotorized natural surface trails and closed roads open to nonmotorized recreation under the agencies’ management. The processes shall include, but not be limited to, input from tribal communities, the disability communities, the conservation community and outdoor recreation stakeholders representing horseback riding, mountain biking, hiking, hunting. Findings shall be reported to the appropriate committees of the legislature by September 30, 2022.



https://app.leg.wa.gov/ csiremote/

Select Senate

Select Transportation Committee

Select 2/18/2021 1:30 PM

Select SB 5452 Electric-Assisted Bicycles

Select “I would like my position noted for the legislative record.”

For a Position, Select “Con” Go to………….Select SenateSelect Transportation CommitteeSelect 2/18/2021 1:30 PMSelect SB 5452 Electric-Assisted BicyclesSelect “I would like my position noted for the legislative record.”For a Position, Select “ Thank you!! Mitzi Schindele

BCHW Legislative Chair

This article sponsored by: