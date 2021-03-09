Action Alert: Please Sign Petition to Support Rodeo and Other Animal Events in LA

The Motion Is Full of Animal Extremist Propaganda

The truth is rodeo animals are some of the best cared for animals in the world. The groups pushing these ordinances like HSUS, PETA, Last Chance for Animals, and SHARK are spending their donor dollars enriching their staff and pushing their ideology that the use of animals is akin to slavery and therefore abuse.

Rodeo Animals are Very Valuable and Well Cared For

Rodeo companies are family owned and operated and realize no incentive from allowing their livestock animals to be injured, killed or treated in an inhumane way. Rodeo competitors are fined heavily if there’s any chance they’ve treated an animal in an inhumane way. These sanctions include disqualification from the rodeo. It is important to note that rodeo athletes – professional and amateur alike – are under no guaranteed financial contract like other professional athletes. They pay to enter each event and their winnings are their only paycheck.

Alarming Language Will Impact All Animal Exhibitions and Shows

The key points of this Motion and request to the Los Angeles City Attorney lie within the subtleties of the language used and the request to follow the Pittsburgh ordinance. Specifically the ordinance reads, “any (sic) event in which animals are induced or encouraged to perform through the use of any practice or technique;”. This language is extremely alarming and everyone who owns and competes with animals should take notice.

Should this legislation move forward, say goodbye to dog shows where our well-trained canine companions happily perform alongside their handlers. These animals undoubtedly get the best care and treatment imaginable while learning tricks and behavior to showcase their impeccable stature. Horse shows, including reined cow horse, barrel races, hunter jumper and dressage shows would fall under this language as well. Livestock shows and 4-H and FFA exhibitions would also be included. Training is exactly what the Pittsburgh ordinance was attacking when they used the words, “practice or technique.”

Animal Extremists Are Asking for An Outright Ban of Rodeo and Rodeo-Related Events

The news headlines about this ordinance are mentioning training tools, but the overall goal is to eliminate rodeo and rodeo-like events and exhibitions. There’s an online petition started by animal extremists circulating with over 22,000 signatures and growing attempting to ban ‘rodeo and rodeo-like events,’ outright. They start by sensationalizing unfamiliar practices, getting them banned, then using the ban inroads to expand animal extremism. They confuse and mislead the public by claiming it is an animal welfare issue. Never forget that the ultimate goal of groups like HSUS, PETA, and DxE is to end ownership of animals and consumption of animal protein as a whole. Their end goal doesn’t benefit humanity or the animals they pretend to protect.

The Value of Citing and Setting A Precedent

Notice from the language in the Los Angeles City Council Motion the mention of rodeo equipment ban ordinances in other cities and states. It specifically lists: “Numerous American cities have rodeo prohibitions or restrictions in place, including Pasadena, Irvine, and Napa County in California; Fort Wayne, Indiana; St Petersburg, Florida; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southampton, New York; and others.” The motion to create a new ordinance is using the precedent set by other cities and states to legitimize their request. This is a tactic regularly employed in creating legislation. It is often said that what happens in California is followed by other states, and this is indeed a fact.

California’s massive urban voter base makes decisions as an inexperienced population who are swayed by “sad puppy eyed commercials” which affect animal agriculture and animal welfare policies. The City of Los Angeles motion indicates they fully intend to use the ill-informed “moral high ground” the city of Pittsburgh stood on and encouraged similar cities, which followed soon after.

If You Are Concerned – Take Action

In the event this ordinance is passed, it will mark another victory for animal extremist groups like HSUS and PETA. They are committed to continue until animals have more rights than humans. “Setting Precedent” is their super power. We encourage those of you who have concerns about this proposed ordinance and its far-reaching consequences to take action. It does not matter if you live in Los Angeles, or even in California. A petition was created by our friends at Western Justice on Change.org titled Save Rodeo in LA. Also, contact Los Angeles city council members and let them know your opinion.