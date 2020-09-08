A Crisis Brings New Learning – Technology Puts the Northwest Horse Source in Your Hands Wherever You Are

I believe a crisis is a learning experience. It teaches us to be grateful for what we have and where we can improve our lives. No one saw COVID-19 coming but the horse community has rallied around this situation and figured out ways to manage. I’m in awe of the creative ways horse people have figured out how to work with their horses by watching videos or asking questions on social media. We are a resilient bunch! They can even judge horse shows virtually. Who would have thought that a possibility?

It appears that we will be learning a great deal more online. I’m excited to share information almost instantly on our website and social media channels. We can advertise a horse property within hours of it going on the market. We also have a new events calendar and we’re getting our article archives online. We have many great articles full of timeless information. You will always learn something when visiting our website.

I’m very excited about the look of our new website redesign. There are many opportunities to stay engaged with our Northwest community. Sharing information in our Community News section has been very rewarding. Running your organization’s news in this section gets you exposure three different ways: in the print magazine, our digital edition, and your own article post online! If you want to educate the horse industry about your club or organization this is the most affordable option out there. Please contact me for details by sending an email to info@nwhorsesource.com.

In the 25 years I’ve produced this magazine I’ve learned that change is usually slow enough you don’t really notice. COVID has hit us fast and hard, but we are a tough bunch. The magazine is still here, people are still reading it, and we also have the online version for those who prefer technology to paper. I see the Northwest Horse Source being around for years to come, but it might look a little different.

Please enjoy our cover story this month. It’s a touching story about a realtor who not only wanted to share information about his agency but tell the story about a place you can buy with a great deal of history!

Quote: The more I learn, the more I realize how much I don’t know.

Albert Einstein

Published in the September 2020 Issue: