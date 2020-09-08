A Crisis Brings New Learning – Technology Puts the Northwest Horse Source in Your Hands Wherever You Are

I believe a crisis is a learning experience. It teaches us to be grateful for what we have and where we can improve our lives. No one saw COVID-19 coming but the horse community has rallied around this situation and figured out ways to manage. I’m in awe of the creative ways horse people have figured out how to work with their horses by watching videos or asking questions on social media. We are a resilient bunch! They can even judge horse shows virtually. Who would have thought that a possibility?
It appears that we will be learning a great deal more online. I’m excited to share information almost instantly on our website and social media channels. We can advertise a horse property within hours of it going on the market. We also have a new events calendar and we’re getting our article archives online. We have many great articles full of timeless information. You will always learn something when visiting our website.
I’m very excited about the look of our new website redesign. There are many opportunities to stay engaged with our Northwest community. Sharing information in our Community News section has been very rewarding. Running your organization’s news in this section gets you exposure three different ways: in the print magazine, our digital edition, and your own article post online! If you want to educate the horse industry about your club or organization this is the most affordable option out there. Please contact me for details by sending an email to info@nwhorsesource.com.
In the 25 years I’ve produced this magazine I’ve learned that change is usually slow enough you don’t really notice. COVID has hit us fast and hard, but we are a tough bunch. The magazine is still here, people are still reading it, and we also have the online version for those who prefer technology to paper. I see the Northwest Horse Source being around for years to come, but it might look a little different.
Please enjoy our cover story this month. It’s a touching story about a realtor who not only wanted to share information about his agency but tell the story about a place you can buy with a great deal of history!
Quote: The more I learn, the more I realize how much I don’t know.
Albert Einstein
Published in the September 2020 Issue:
Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Since then, it has grown into beautiful, all-gloss magazine with the largest coverage of any free equine publication in the Northwest – a distribution of over 14,000 copies and over 500 locations monthly. Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!
Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.