The 9th Annual Washington State Horse Expo Dashes back to the Clark County Event Center!

Love Horses? Come Experience live demonstrations, seminars, an expansive Marketplace, The Friday Night Youth Showcase, the Saturday Night Extravaganza and much more!

RIDGEFIELD, WA – The 9th Annual Washington State Horse Expo is coming up fast! This is the one of the top equine events in the Northwest that attracts thousands of horse enthusiasts from all over the western United States. Every year the Horse Expo features national experts, amazing first-class entertainment, premier vendors, plenty of shopping, and kid-friendly activities; It’s the horse enthusiast’s event of the year! The Annual Washington State Horse Expo will be held at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds this March 1 – 2 – 3.

Meet the Clinicians featured at this year’s Horse Expo:

See the nationally ranked Clinicians and equine celebrities in action at the Washington State Horse Expo. Meet them in the presentation pen or attend a seminar hosted by one of our speakers. There is something for everyone at the 2019 Horse Expo!

Warwick Schiller will be headlining the 2019 Washington State Horse Expo! Warwick moved to the US from Australia in 1990 at the age of 23 to pursue his dream of becoming a horse trainer. He has been heavily involved in reining for the past 20 years, during which time he discovered his next passion – teaching. Warwick now spends his time between teaching clinics in The USA, Australia, New Zealand, The United Kingdom, and Europe, and adding to his video library. In 2018, he took a hiatus from clinics to qualify and compete at his second World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, the first being in Kentucky in 2010. Warwick is very excited to present his ideas and training methods at the Washington State Horse Expo.

Steve Rother is an internationally acclaimed horseman and local crowd favorite year-after-year. Rother has competed in and won numerous Trainers Challenges, including being the three-time winner of the prestigious Mane Event Colt Starting Competition. Steve’s demos are always inspiring and educational. Known as The Horse Teacher, Steve is dedicated to all horse people who strive to teach their horses by educating themselves.

Evan Bonner was born and raised on a small farm in Port Orchard, Washington and grew up with horses always in his life. It was when he was a young teen that he stumbled upon great horsemen like Pat Parelli and Buck Brannaman and he knew that he had to chase horsemanship. Today, Evan spends most days riding horses for clients and conducting weekend horsemanship clinics for the public both offsite and at his and his wife’s facility, the Olympic Glen Arena, located in Port Orchard, Washington. Evan teaches the mechanics of proper riding and operating a horse, but he also teaches people what it means to get the ‘feel’ of a horse.

Robert Eversole, ”The Trail Meister,” owns www.TrailMeister.com, the largest database of horse riding and camping areas in the U.S. with free trail and trailhead information, trail maps, and much more to help horse enthusiasts experience the joys of trail riding. Robert is a registered riding instructor with PATH International, a mounted search and rescue team member, and a U.S. Marine who has served on the board of the Backcountry Horsemen of Washington (BCHW). The Trail Meister, himself, resides near Spokane, WA and teaches land navigation to a wide variety of outdoor groups across the nation.

More entertainment at the Washington State Horse Expo!

Spectators will be treated to amazing performances during the 2019 Saturday Night Extravaganza featuring our

Clinicians and special guests this Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 7:00pm in the Exhibition Hall. Seating opens at 6:00pm. Admission requires a separate ticket and must be purchased in order to see the Extravaganza . Tickets purchased in advance at Wilco Farm Stores – $8. Tickets at the door – $10. Seating is limited, we recommend purchasing tickets early!

New this year, the Washington State Horse Expo presents a Youth Showcase. Sponsored by Les Schwab, the Youth Showcase will be held on Friday night, March 1st at 5:00 pm. This will be a mini-extravaganza featuring acts such as Mounted Archery, The Tiny Trio, and Endo the Blind. There will be a “Meet the Clinicians” opportunity once the showcase has concluded. Youth 15 and under will get FREE ADMISSION ALL DAY on Friday, March 1st to the Horse Expo and popcorn will be provided by Les Schwab Tires!

Jennie Fiendish, CVT, VTS (Behavior) is a nationally recognized speaker on animal behavior and training. Jennie is passionate about education and the promotion of scientifically based training principles and the positive impact that they make on the lives of humans and animals. Morgan and Endo’s story continues… Here come Morgan and Endo! Endo lost both of his eyes to moon blindness, but that doesn’t slow him down! With guidance from his owner, Morgan Wagner, they have travelled the country to compete in Working Equitation.

Be sure to stop by the Kid’s Corral this year! There will be lots of fun, family-oriented events and attractions. One of the new attractions will be “Where’s Pepa?” This program features a scavenger hunt where children of all ages can find images of Pepa, a PATH certified therapy horse and “living art project,” throughout our vendor booths and entertainment areas. Stamp cards will be available at the Activity Area (next to the Kid’s Corral). Participating vendor locations in the Exhibition Hall will stamp them when the image of Pepa is found in their booth. Once the card is full they will be able to return it to the activity area and receive a prize!

Dally and Spanky are a dynamic duo who live in Washington State with their owners Francesca and Steve Rother. Dally, a fiery Jack Russell and her best friend Spanky, a miniature horse, have appeared on the Letterman Show, won at the World Dog Awards, and been featured on National Geographic. Don’t miss Dally and Spanky’s performances throughout the run of the Washington State Horse Expo!

Internationally known duo Morgan Wagner and Endo, her 17-year old Appaloosa, demonstrate more than riding and liberty – they have mastered the art of teamwork. Endo is completely blind. Due to painful recurrent uveitis, also known as moon blindness, Endo had to have his eyes removed when he was twelve. Initially Endo had one eye removed, but it became obvious that his second eye would have to be removed as well. Knowing this, Morgan began working with him before he was completely blind. She started switching him to voice commands and blindfolding him while asking him to move forward and trust her. Morgan’s training methods worked so well that they began competing in Working Equitation competitions. Now they compete in Master’s Level – which is the highest level achievable.

See the The Gypsy Chyx! This small group of “Gypsy” women have become friends through their common love and passion for the wonderful Gypsy and Drum horse breed. Gypsy and Drum horses are a unique breed in many ways. They are a relatively new breed to our country and were first imported into the United States from the United Kingdom in 1996. See them perform with this exciting breed at the show!

NEW THIS YEAR: The Fun begins on Friday afternoon with an In-Hand Event Obstacle Course Challenge you can enter (or watch)! This course will challenge your skills while showcasing your horse, mule or mini as you maneuver thru this exciting course, there will be some obstacles that you may have never seen before as well as some of those favorite obstacles. Saturday and Sunday will find you mounted and going thru obstacles that will test your skills and show the talent that you have inspired with your mount. Different obstacles each day and the choice of 3 different levels will add to the fun and adventure that Equine Trail Sports brings to you. We are hoping to sponsor special event on our course on Saturday after we are done, to showcase Local Equine Veterans Programs.

All courses will take place indoors in the Dr. Jack Giesy Equestrian Arena. The well maintained arena and warm up arena is suitable for all types of equines. Shoes and boots are not required but as always well maintained hoofs are recommended. All courses will take place indoors in the Dr. Jack Giesy Equestrian Arena. The well maintained arena

and warm up arena is suitable for all types of equines.

Vendors Galore!

The Marketplace at the Expo features dozens and dozens of vendors selling products and services for your equine pleasure, plus farm equipment, educational materials, tack, accessories, clothing, home goods, and so much more.

Gate Tickets and Admission:

• Adult Admission: $11 (Presale: $10, Available at participating Wilco Stores)

• Senior Admission: (62+) $9 (Presale: $8, Available at participating Wilco Stores)

• Youth Admission: (7-15) $9 (Presale: $8, Available at participating Wilco Stores)

• Friday, March 1st: Youth (7-15) get FREE ADMISSION all day

• Children 6 and under are Free with an adult (All Weekend)

• No 3-day passes will be sold at the gate.

• Parking – $6.00 (Cash only please)

• Saturday Night Extravaganza $10* (Does not include admission to the Horse Expo).

• All ticket sales are final. No refunds.

Hours: Fri. Noon-9pm • Sat. 10am-9pm • Sat. Night Extravaganza 7pm • Sun. 10am-5pm

Pre-show discount tickets are available at participating Wilco Stores.

3 Day Event Passes Available in advance only: Adults – $24 (3-Day Youth Passes have been discontinued)

Dogs will be allowed. Leashes are required AT ALL TIMES.

RV parking available: $25 per night; limited electrical may be available.

RV parking must be reserved in advance. Please call the Event Center Administration Office: 360-397-6180.

Visit: http://www.clarkcoeventcenter.com for more info.